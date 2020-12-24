Despite cancellation of luminaria tour, Albuquerque neighborhood carries on tradition

"This is nothing. We've done it in freezing temperatures,” she said.

Mariano said they’ve had to make some changes to make sure everyone stays safe this year.

"It's just that this year, because of the virus we can't have the whole crew that we usually have,” she said.

Gathering in smaller groups is something many of us can relate to, and so is Mariano’s perseverance.

"And it's a tradition for a whole lot of us. We're trying—just like everything else. We're just trying to hang in there,” she said.

In a year that’s been lonelier, more dangerous, and more uncertain compared to any year previous, people like Marinao keep going.

"Nothing bothers us. You got to get into the spirit one way or another,” she said.

"And it's better to give a little light out,” she added.