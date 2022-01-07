Despite challenges, Street Safe works to open safe space for trafficking victims

"They want to come at us, come at us, we can take that," Barber said. "We can take cleaning up this mess and stuff, it sets us back, it totally does, but we will not stop going forward because of them."

The salon will eventually serve as a space for women who are trafficking victims. They would be able to go to the salon for resources, or even just to watch TV or relax.

Last year, Street Safe helped 15 to 20 women get off the streets. Barber said that is something to fight for.

At this point, organizers said they could use donations to help replace those items and get going. To donate to Street Safe, click here. They are hoping to open the salon later this year.