Despite challenges, Street Safe works to open safe space for trafficking victims

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 07, 2022 07:53 PM
Created: January 07, 2022 07:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Christine Barber, co-founder of Street Safe New Mexico, says they've been trying to open up and renovate their building for years. It's meant to be a safe space for women living on the streets.
But during all that time, Street Safe has faced mice infestations, fires, and now they're battling break-ins.
"Our full-size fridge got taken, our air compressor for all of our power tools, all of our power tools got taken, like a ton," Barber said. "Equipment got taken, TVs got taken."
Barber said having to spend money to replace those items is difficult and slows down their progress. But she's not giving up.
"They want to come at us, come at us, we can take that," Barber said. "We can take cleaning up this mess and stuff, it sets us back, it totally does, but we will not stop going forward because of them."
The salon will eventually serve as a space for women who are trafficking victims. They would be able to go to the salon for resources, or even just to watch TV or relax.
Last year, Street Safe helped 15 to 20 women get off the streets. Barber said that is something to fight for.
At this point, organizers said they could use donations to help replace those items and get going. To donate to Street Safe, click here. They are hoping to open the salon later this year.
