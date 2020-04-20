Despite COVID-19 threat, planning continues to New Mexico State Fair

Ryan Laughlin
Created: April 20, 2020 07:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In the face of a global pandemic, work is being done behind the scenes to prepare for the New Mexico State Fair.
A crews was working on improving infrastructure at Expo New Mexico Monday.
Dan Mourning, general manager at Expo New Mexico, said people can expect the fair to look differently this year.
He said temperature scanners at the entrance, more drive-up entertainment, sanitizing stations and physical distancing measures are all possibilities.
Mourning said his team will also be looking at how other industries are operating to make sure people are safe.
"A lot of consensus is the way that sports is reintroduced to the people, is the way that other industries, like concerts, fairs for instance, conventions, you know things of that nature. This all new and uncharted territory for everyone," he said.
The New Mexico State Fair is scheduled to begin Sept. 10.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company