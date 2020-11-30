Despite eviction moratorium, tenants say landlords are finding loopholes

Ryan Laughlin
Created: November 30, 2020 10:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Despite New Mexico's statewide moratorium on evictions, some tenants told KOB 4 their landlords are finding ways to get them out of their residence.
"The moratorium doesn't protect them around everything," said Gilbert Ramirez, deputy director for CABQ Behavioral Health. "It's not the safest practice right now to have people evicted during the pandemic."
Ramirez said the federal and state decisions to try and delay potential evictions are designed to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. However, as more renters are having difficulty paying rent, some landlords have found legal ways to get people to move out.
"The lease ending is the biggest one that I'm hearing about," Ramirez said. "If your lease is up for renewal and you're in arrears, we may not just renew your lease. And technically, you're not evicted. Your lease was just not renewed."
Ramirez said landlords are still owed their rent, but during the moratorium many property owners and managers will be flexible with their tenants on payment plans. However, people that violate the law or have their leases up for renewal may still not be protected by the moratorium.
"Those are kind of some loopholes that they could use to technically have you move on from where you are currently living," Ramirez said.
For information on legal and financial assistance offered by the city, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company