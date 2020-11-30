Despite eviction moratorium, tenants say landlords are finding loopholes

Ramirez said landlords are still owed their rent, but during the moratorium many property owners and managers will be flexible with their tenants on payment plans. However, people that violate the law or have their leases up for renewal may still not be protected by the moratorium.

"Those are kind of some loopholes that they could use to technically have you move on from where you are currently living," Ramirez said.

