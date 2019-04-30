Despite helium shortage, local balloon shop keeps business afloat
Joy Wang
April 30, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On The Rise Balloon Shop is a family-owned business that opened two years ago.
"I have 3 boys. I mean my oldest is 19, so you know, I've been doing birthday parties and things like that for a while now," said Jennifer Olson, the owner. "I got a little frustrated when I can't find exactly what I was looking for, so I just decided to start doing it."
They did their research and knew to prepare for a helium shortage, too. Helium is a light gas that has to be trapped quickly or it will float into the sky.
There are three main sources that produce about 75% of the world's helium.
"We have learned other ways to create balloon decor," Olson said. "So we don't have to use helium in the event that we aren't able to get what we need."
On The Rise has seen an increase in the cost of helium. They actually fill most of their balloons with air, so they don't have to spend that much money on helium.
"We've seen a lot of increase in business," said Tyler, Olson's son.
There have been 30% more calls, with people popping in to ask them for orders. Their supplier also has been able to keep up with the demand.
