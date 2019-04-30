Despite helium shortage, local balloon shop keeps business afloat

There are three main sources that produce about 75% of the world's helium.

"We have learned other ways to create balloon decor," Olson said. "So we don't have to use helium in the event that we aren't able to get what we need."

On The Rise has seen an increase in the cost of helium. They actually fill most of their balloons with air, so they don't have to spend that much money on helium.

"We've seen a lot of increase in business," said Tyler, Olson's son.

There have been 30% more calls, with people popping in to ask them for orders. Their supplier also has been able to keep up with the demand.