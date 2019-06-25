Despite improvement, new report names Albuquerque as top hot spot for auto thefts

“This report highlights the mess that was inherited in terms of auto theft by this administration in Albuquerque, but we are also digging our way out of that,” said APD Deputy Chief Harold Medina.

Deputy Chief Medina notes that the police force had shrunk to record lows in previous years. He added that there was previously only three detectives assigned to the Auto Theft Unit and the court system went through massive changes.

Deputy Chief Medina said the department is making headway on the issue. Since 2018, auto thefts are down by 27%.

APD and the state's Auto Theft Authority are calling on the New Mexico legislature to help solve the problem as well.

In a previous session, a bill that would have set up a special fund for law enforcement agencies, across the state, to combat auto theft died.

They are hoping the state Senate is better informed about the challenges metro area face next year, and pass a similar bill.