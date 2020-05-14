Despite limitations on in-person services, Calvary still finding ways to serve

On Easter Sunday, they held a drive-up service.

"We're doing a preschool program to help parents of preschoolers teach their kids," Heitzig said. "We're doing family talk to talk about how can you operate as a family in this unique time to care for your family's needs."

In a time of hopelessness, the goal is to bring hope through faith.

"Look-- fear is a belief that something bad's going to happen before it's happened," Heitzig said. "Faith says that you're going to trust that something good is going to happen, even though it might seem like something bad could have happened."

Starting Saturday, churches and reopen with 10% capacity, but Heitzig said there will be no major changes to services just yet at Calvary.

"What the 10% allows us to do is it allows us to reopen the possibility for people to schedule weddings and funerals,"

Leaders are brainstorming other service ideas in the meantime, but when they do reopen, they'll take precautions and ask people at risk to stay home.

"It's going to be a contactless service. We're not going to do things like passing out communion," Heitzig said. "Instead, we're going to use single-serve disposable communion elements so that people can be safe in taking communion together. We're going to encourage people to download the bulletins on their phone rather than handing out bulletins, so we're going to be really, really mindful of how we do this so that we can keep people as safe as possible."