Despite moratorium, New Mexico man says loophole allowed landlord to evict him

Diab said his landlord took him to court to try and evict him after he went months without paying rent.

A New Mexico Supreme Court moratorium on evictions for non-payment is still in-effect statewide, and does not have an expiration date. However, Diab said a judge instructed his landlord that he can still effectively evict him after the lease expires.

"The moratorium won't cover me," Diab said.

New Mexico Legal Aid recently wrote a letter to the New Mexico Supreme Court asking them to close the evictions loophole.

Thursday, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Supreme Court said they've received numerous letters about the issue, including another one from the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty. However, they have not yet issued a response.

"I'm out," Diab said. "I'll be out on the street in the next day or so. I don't know what I'm going to do."