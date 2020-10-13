Despite pandemic setbacks, Garcia’s Kitchen opens West Side location

"We're still down, 30 to 40 percent,” he said.

"We had some hard choices to make, and a lot of uncertainty, so we just said, ‘We're going to do this,’” he added.

Before the pandemic, Garcia’s Kitchen put a down payment to buy an old Village Inn across from Flix Brewhouse.

When restaurants were forced to close their doors, Garcia laid off more than 100 employees then later brought them back on a government funded paycheck protection program. In the midst of all that, he also had to figure out how to do outdoor dining and close down the original Garcia’s location.

"Our parking was bad, and I don't want to say anything about homeless people because we try to help the homeless the best we can—but sometimes some of them were getting a little mean,” he said.

Garcia said they were losing money Downtown, but hopes that the West Side location will tell a different story.

"Downtown doesn't have too much of a, you know, well they're closed right now, and usually after 5 o’clock or 6 o’clock it was kind of dead in the evenings anyway,” he said.

Now, the West Side Garcia’s location is open for business.

"I think we're going to survive. We have good food and people are going to follow us for that reason,” he said.