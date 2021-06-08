Despite pandemic, vegetarian restaurant expanding to downtown Albuquerque

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A vegetarian restaurant is expanding to downtown Albuquerque.
Unlike many restaurants, The Acre thrived during the pandemic. The owner said their success was due to being flexible.
"It's about getting a phone call from your guests when they ask for things, 'say yes,' and not say no," Shawn Weed said. "There's a million reasons to say no in a pandemic and excuses to find to not do something, but we try to go out of our way to do things for people, and it paid off."
The restaurant donated food, delivered to people's doorsteps and catered to people's specific needs.
The Acre will be taking over the old Gold Street Café restaurant in downtown Albuquerque.
"We'll be able to hire another 15 people, up to possible 20," Weed said.
The new location is scheduled to open in August.
