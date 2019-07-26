Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Joy Wang
July 26, 2019 05:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people waited for rain and lighting subside to see a county music concert at Isleta Amphitheater Thursday night.
The show’s main act, Jason Aldean, hit the stage after 11 p.m.
“We've been waiting for his concerts since the last concert,” said Ernesto Espinoza. “I'm a huge Aldean fan.”
KOB 4 heard from dozens of people who thought concert organizers did a poor job communicating. Many of them thought concert should have been canceled.
Isleta Amphitheater sent out multiple alerts on Facebook, asking people to seek shelter during the storm. The venue also announced when the delay would be over.
Espinoza was not one of the people complaining. He said he was happy to stay out late and watch his favorite country artist perform.
"There's been complaints out there that they should've canceled the show and the artists were greedy and wanted their money,” Espinoza said. “They stayed there for the fans and that's what I liked about too was they really went out of their way to put on a good show, no matter the circumstances— rain or shine."
Espinoza actually thought the experience made the concert better.
“Everyone was hanging out, having a good time,” Espinoza said. “No negative, no nothing.”
