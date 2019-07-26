Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert

Joy Wang
July 26, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people waited for rain and lighting subside to see a county music concert at Isleta Amphitheater Thursday night.

Advertisement

The show’s main act, Jason Aldean, hit the stage after 11 p.m.

“We've been waiting for his concerts since the last concert,” said Ernesto Espinoza. “I'm a huge Aldean fan.”

KOB 4 heard from dozens of people who thought concert organizers did a poor job communicating. Many of them thought concert should have been canceled.

Isleta Amphitheater sent out multiple alerts on Facebook, asking people to seek shelter during the storm. The venue also announced when the delay would be over.

Espinoza was not one of the people complaining. He said he was happy to stay out late and watch his favorite country artist perform.

"There's been complaints out there that they should've canceled the show and the artists were greedy and wanted their money,” Espinoza said. “They stayed there for the fans and that's what I liked about too was they really went out of their way to put on a good show, no matter the circumstances— rain or shine."

Espinoza actually thought the experience made the concert better.

“Everyone was hanging out, having a good time,” Espinoza said. “No negative, no nothing.”

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: July 26, 2019 05:26 PM
Created: July 26, 2019 04:36 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Man accused of making child porn, abusing girls to be held pending trial
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Despite storm, delays some country music fans still enjoyed Jason Aldean concert
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Advertisement




Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Judge considers dismissing case against former NM sheriff, magistrate judge
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Storm leads to spiking water levels in Rio Grande
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Santa Fe tourists may be greeted by weeds
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe
Man impersonating county worker going door-to-door in Santa Fe