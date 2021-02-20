Despite winter storms, water expert warns of bleak snowmelt runoff

Fleck said there’s a serious risk of the Rio Grande running dry throughout Albuquerque, which hasn't happened in about 50 years. He said people who rely on the river need to be extra prepared.

“Farmers in the Middle Rio Grande Valley around Albuquerque area are going to have a very water short year this year."

He said the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has already warned farmers of a very low irrigation distribution.

“They told them, and this is the first time I remember this happening, if you don't need to plant—don't plant. It could be that bad," he said.

In the meantime, Fleck said the tell-all will be the dry spring winds, and the weather patterns in March and April.