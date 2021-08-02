$50M NM United stadium resolution to be reviewed by ABQ City Council

But where does the $50 million come from?

"Keep in mind," Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis said, "that what we are talking about is what we are going to spend future money on."

Davis said that taxpayer money comes in the form of a bond. This means that taxes will not go up if the resolution is passed and that the resolution will not take money away from existing programs.

In 2001, the City of Albuquerque passed a $25 million tax bond. Adjusted for inflation, the bond would be $40 million.



"Over time the Isotopes have paid that back as they pay us a lease payment every year," Davis said, "so that is paying for itself by the team and the tickets and the community that supports it."

If this resolution passes, voters will determine if they are for or against the new stadium. If voters approve, the city will start the process will start the process of building and designing the stadium.

"What our consultants have said is that Albuquerque is big enough to support two teams here -- a baseball team and a soccer team," Davis said, "and they were right the first time and we think they will be right again."

The stadium would also be used for other events, including concerts.