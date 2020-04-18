Detox program residents make masks for behavioral health staff

The masks will be given to behavioral health workers and anyone who enters campus.

The group is also writing letters to seniors who haven't had visitors since the COVID-19 outbreak hit New Mexico.

"And it really makes a difference, and it reminds us why we do the work that we do," Chavez-Sanchez said.

"We recognize these nursing homes are also going through a different type of environment where they don't get to visit with family or don't even have interaction in the nursing home, with other residents," she added.

Despite the state's public health orders and various restrictions, there are still resources available for people looking to get help for alcohol or substance abuse

To contact the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health, call 505-468-1555.