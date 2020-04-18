Detox program residents make masks for behavioral health staff

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Residents in the Bernalillo County Detox Program are making masks to help behavioral health officials stay safe during the pandemic.
"It really is inspiring because a lot of our clients are going through a period of time in their life that could be the all-time low they've ever experienced and even in that period of time, they are taking the extra effort to think about others and give back," said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, director of the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health.
Substance abuse counselor Colleen Coriz has worked in behavioral health for more than 20 years and said teaching addicts about giving back can aid them in their recovery.
"I think originally when we asked them if they'd like to participate in making these masks, there was a lot of excitement," Coriz said. "There was a lot of excitement to help as much as they possibly could."
The masks will be given to behavioral health workers and anyone who enters campus.
The group is also writing letters to seniors who haven't had visitors since the COVID-19 outbreak hit New Mexico.
"And it really makes a difference, and it reminds us why we do the work that we do," Chavez-Sanchez said.
"We recognize these nursing homes are also going through a different type of environment where they don't get to visit with family or don't even have interaction in the nursing home, with other residents," she added.
Despite the state's public health orders and various restrictions, there are still resources available for people looking to get help for alcohol or substance abuse
To contact the Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health, call 505-468-1555.
