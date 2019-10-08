Developer lays out plan to rehabilitate torched Rio Rancho county club

Rio Rancho's mayor said he would like to see the developer make progress on the property.

“We don't want that sitting there like that any longer, we'd like to see that site cleaned as quickly as possible,” Mayor Greggory Hull said.

The mayor said the property owner, Josh Skarsgard, needs to be a better community partner.

“This is a private property owner,” Hull said. “There's nothing you can really do to force someone in a specific direction, you can encourage. And I think the city has put all it can on the table to make sure this moves forward in a positive direction after that it's up to the private property owners."

Skarsgard says he has a plan moving forward, and it starts with cleaning up the lot. He said that will happen in the next few weeks.

He said he will follow up by submitting a master plan in November.

Skarsgard wants the property to be a golf course again, not an open space area.

He also plans to get zoning squared away, and build homes.

But neighbors question whether he will stick to the proposed timeline.

“Just because he meets with them now and makes more changes doesn't mean he can't do it again,” Pattin said.

The property owner claims he won't be collecting any insurance money from the fire because the club only had a liability insurance policy.

Read Skarsgards' plan to develop the property