Developer of Rio Rancho country club wants to donate golf course to the city

The company claims the city would also benefit from an increase in home values in the area if it decides to rehab the land.

The mayor of Rio Rancho provided the following statement in response to the offer:

“I have not yet received the letter from Josh Skarsgard, but I did receive a copy via a media source, which is consistent with the way Mr. Skarsgard has conducted business with the City over the last several years. I feel that Mr. Skarsgard’s offer of a 190-acre charitable donation is very misleading. This property would not be “free” because it would entail large financial burdens (millions of taxpayer dollars) for our 100,000 Rio Rancho residents. These burdens would include environmental remediation, premise liability, and infrastructure replacement and repair, to name a few. Additionally, the original property was 270 acres, leaving 80 acres, 70 acres have been rezoned for residential development, and 10 acres, where the now destroyed clubhouse resides, have been withheld for Mr. Skarsgard’s financial gain. I would hope this offer is not a way for Mr. Skarsgard to sidestep his responsibility for maintaining this property and bringing it into compliance, which he has neglected to do over the past three years. At this point, the City has not received an official land donation offer and, therefore, there is nothing for the Governing Body to consider at this time.” -- Rio Rancho Mayor Greggory Hull