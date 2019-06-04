Developer plans to restore Monterey Motel on Central

It was originally built in 1937.

“The Monterey has been altered so significantly over the years and probably the largest alteration was the pitched roofs installed in the late 60s,” Rennaker said.

Rennaker is in the process of getting the motel on a historic register.

He will then start the restoration project with some new additions.

“We are planning to renovate the front desk area into a lounge of some kind, a cocktail lounge or a pub,” Rennaker said.

Rennaker plans to connect the motel with the El Vado shops with a pedestrian walkway.

“Our goal here is to really create kind of an entertainment hub at this end of Central,” he said.

Rennaker hopes to start construction in late 2019.