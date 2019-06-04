Developer plans to restore Monterey Motel on Central
Kassi Nelson
June 04, 2019 06:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The developer who made the El Vado Motel a popular spot to hang out on Central wants to bring the Monterey Motel back to life.
“The easiest thing to do with projects like this would be to just knock them down and build something new but you lose so much,” said Chad Rennaker, developer with Palindrome Communities.
The Monterey Motel sits next to the El Vado motel on historic Route 66.
It was originally built in 1937.
“The Monterey has been altered so significantly over the years and probably the largest alteration was the pitched roofs installed in the late 60s,” Rennaker said.
Rennaker is in the process of getting the motel on a historic register.
He will then start the restoration project with some new additions.
“We are planning to renovate the front desk area into a lounge of some kind, a cocktail lounge or a pub,” Rennaker said.
Rennaker plans to connect the motel with the El Vado shops with a pedestrian walkway.
“Our goal here is to really create kind of an entertainment hub at this end of Central,” he said.
Rennaker hopes to start construction in late 2019.
Credits
Updated: June 04, 2019 06:34 PM
Created: June 04, 2019 04:00 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved