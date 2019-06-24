Developer still waiting for mountain coaster plans to be approved

"The restaurant was an existing use, coaster is a new use. Those are some of things that have held that one [mountain coaster] up and let this one [restaurant] move forward,” Abruzzo said.

Abruzzo said they are waiting on the U.S. Forest Service to approve the plans. He said that process can take anywhere from weeks, to years.

Some trees would need to be removed to make room for the coaster, but Abruzzo said far fewer than putting in a ski run.

Abruzzo said they’re hoping for approval this fall, to start construction in the summer of 2020 and be operational by 2021.

