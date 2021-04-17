Developers set sights on expanding Albuquerque's Westside

Around 15,000 construction jobs have been created as a result.

About three ago, they also installed $30 million worth of water and sewer lines, which helped secure this deal.

“Last year, we did a deal with Amazon. That building was five stories high, 2.65 million square feet, it's gonna have well over 1,000 jobs in the facility. And then this year we just did another deal with Amazon, and that's a 280,000 square foot facility.” Garrett said.

So what makes this area so attractive to these businesses?

“The people we're chasing after you know, need 50 acres to 100 to 200 acres at one time. And it's really hard to find the size of the land tracks in the surrounding states,” Garrett said.

It’s even more difficult to find last that size near such a busy interstate.

“In many cases, that's one of the questions that they ask is where are my workers going to come from? And it's easy to show that three quarters of all new residences in Albuquerque are on the Westside,” Look said.

They also credit the Department of Transportation for investing in infrastructure, and politicians for playing a role in supporting this type of economic development.

“We are getting a tremendous amount of interest not only for manufacturers, data centers—but we're also getting a lot of interest on renewable energy as well,” Looks said. “Big demand for a lot of these facilities that want to be carbon-neutral and be more responsible with the environment.”

“There's a lot of good things there. The state's great, the weather's great, the people are great, the food's great,” Garrett added.