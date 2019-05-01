Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque

“It could be retail of some nature, it might also include residential, it might include a hotel, it might be really tall, it might not,” Williams said.

The city hopes the development, which has been named the Civic North Project, will bring even more business to the downtown area.

“We want to see other projects kind of come in after this particular project and see properties developed because of this proposal,” Williams said.

The proposals will be submitted to the Albuquerque Development Commission. It will decide which plan to move forward with around July.

If everything goes smoothly, Williams said construction could start by 2020.