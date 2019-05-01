Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque
Kassi Nelson
May 01, 2019 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Three developers have submitted requests to build a new development in downtown Albuquerque.
Unlike the Berry administration, the Keller administration does not want a skyscraper going up next to Civic Plaza.
Brennon Williams, who is the deputy planning director for the City of Albuquerque, said they will decide on a project, partly, based on how much enjoyment it will bring to people in Albuquerque.
“It could be retail of some nature, it might also include residential, it might include a hotel, it might be really tall, it might not,” Williams said.
The city hopes the development, which has been named the Civic North Project, will bring even more business to the downtown area.
“We want to see other projects kind of come in after this particular project and see properties developed because of this proposal,” Williams said.
The proposals will be submitted to the Albuquerque Development Commission. It will decide which plan to move forward with around July.
If everything goes smoothly, Williams said construction could start by 2020.
