Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque

Kassi Nelson
May 01, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Three developers have submitted requests to build a new development in downtown Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Unlike the Berry administration, the Keller administration does not want a skyscraper going up next to Civic Plaza.

Brennon Williams, who is the deputy planning director for the City of Albuquerque, said they will decide on a project, partly, based on how much enjoyment it will bring to people in Albuquerque.

“It could be retail of some nature, it might also include residential, it might include a hotel, it might be really tall, it might not,” Williams said.

The city hopes the development, which has been named the Civic North Project, will bring even more business to the downtown area.

“We want to see other projects kind of come in after this particular project and see properties developed because of this proposal,” Williams said.

The proposals will be submitted to the Albuquerque Development Commission. It will decide which plan to move forward with around July.

If everything goes smoothly, Williams said construction could start by 2020.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: May 01, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: May 01, 2019 05:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman wanted for murder in western NM
Woman wanted for murder in western NM
Espanola police seeking accused child predator
Espanola police seeking accused child predator
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
Police: Suspect pointed gun at deputies before they opened fire
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
Advertisement




After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
After 9 years in impound lot, City of Albuquerque returns classic car to owner
Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque
Developers submit plan for project in downtown Albuquerque
New Mexico pilot dies in helicopter crash in Hawaii
New Mexico pilot dies in helicopter crash in Hawaii
Woman wanted for murder in western NM
Woman wanted for murder in western NM
Espanola police seeking accused child predator
Espanola police seeking accused child predator