Dia de los Muertos celebration moved to Albuquerque cemetery

The family-friendly celebration is free to attend and will include a traditional procession to welcome deceased loved ones, music, vintage car show and face painting.

"We were all pretty sad when the Marigold parade was cancelled. And of course, we don't want to replace the Marigold parade but they definitely wanted to step up and offer something for the community to celebrate Day of the Dead."

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 700 Yale Blvd. SE in Albuquerque which is also a cemetery.

"Well it's the most appropriate place to have an event like this -- this is not only a day of Dia De Los Muertos it's also a day of youth and living to come and celebrate their lives and bring the children -- let them understand what their past and their traditions are,” said funeral director Rick Gabaldon.

Other celebrations

The City of Albuquerque will also host a Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 2.

The South Broadway Cultural Center will celebrate the living and the dead on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the National Hispanic Cultural Center’s 2019 Community Ofrenda Exhibit will be on display in the Domenici Education Building and the Roy E. Disney Performing Arts Center Oct. 21 through Nov. 8, 2019. Each year the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) works with schools and community organizations to host an exhibit of ofrendas (altars) in celebration of Día de los Muertos.



