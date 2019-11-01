Día de los Muertos altars serve as a celebration of life

Casey Torres
Created: November 01, 2019 08:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a celebration of life. It takes place from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.
There are different ways to honor our dead. One of the ways is by creating an altar for a family member, friend, celebrity or even a pet.
"It acts as the symbol of a portal or a ladder to allow them down and us up to join together for that one moment," said a local Hispanic artist, Sean Wells.
Wells said it's believed that on All Hallow's Eve, All Saints' Day and All Souls' day, the veil between the living and the dead is at its thinnest.
One of the most common items on an altar is a Marigold flower. Wells said it has a strong scent. The color and smell attract the spirits to the altar.
But there are other items you can find on an altar. Some of them are pictures of loved ones, or food, drinks and items that represent them. Wells said an altar can be joyful, playful or mournful. It's up to the person creating the space.
Wells said it's not just a tradition practiced in Mexico – it's a way to grieve and honor a loved one that everyone can take part in. She said it's important to learn about the culture and be respectful with the tradition.
There are also community altars where people who can't create a space can place an item. The South Broadway Cultural Center has an altar open to the public.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company