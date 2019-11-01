Día de los Muertos altars serve as a celebration of life

One of the most common items on an altar is a Marigold flower. Wells said it has a strong scent. The color and smell attract the spirits to the altar.

But there are other items you can find on an altar. Some of them are pictures of loved ones, or food, drinks and items that represent them. Wells said an altar can be joyful, playful or mournful. It's up to the person creating the space.

Wells said it's not just a tradition practiced in Mexico – it's a way to grieve and honor a loved one that everyone can take part in. She said it's important to learn about the culture and be respectful with the tradition.

There are also community altars where people who can't create a space can place an item. The South Broadway Cultural Center has an altar open to the public.