Diego de Vargas statue removed from Cathedral Park

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 18, 2020 09:22 AM
Created: June 18, 2020 08:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — City crews removed the statue of Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park in Santa Fe Thursday morning.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber issued a statement Wednesday calling for the removal of the statue, as well as the Kit Carson statue at the Santa Fe Courthouse and the obelisk in the Santa Fe Plaza. He said that it's time to move past the monuments.
"It is time to stop celebrating violence and it is time to celebrate the reconciliation in our future," Webber said.
A demonstration at Santa Fe Plaza is planned for Thursday evening at 5 p.m. Organizers with the Three Sisters Collective say that "celebrating racism and attempted genocide needs to end." They wrote an open letter to the Santa Fe mayor and city council Wednesday.
City spokeswoman Lilia Chacon issued the following statement:
“Last night the Governor and the Mayor touched base regarding the obelisk. The Governor dispatched state assistance in the inspection of the property. State contractors determined the top of the obelisk was unstable and removed, they verified the remaining portions were stable. The safety of the community in advance of the protest tonight will continue to be the focus of everyone’s efforts. We want everything tonight to be peaceful.”
The Indian Affairs Department has said it also supports these removals.
