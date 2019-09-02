Dietitians warn parents to keep their kids away from energy drinks

But she said they know how caffeine affects the body when large amounts are ingested.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, adults can have up to 400 mg of caffeine per day and be fine.

But the guidelines for kids aren't clear.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Shelley Rael, recommends teens shouldn't have more than 300 mg of caffeine per day. Cunnick says kids 12 and under should have less than 100 mg per day to be safe.

Some energy drinks can have a total amount of 160 mg to 240 mg per can.

If a child has too much caffeine, they can have side effects like:

- a fast heart rate

- nausea

- anxiety

- upset stomach

- headaches

Cunnick says kids shouldn't need energy drinks to get through the day. She suggests fruits with natural sugars and plenty of water to keep their batteries charged.