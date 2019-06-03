Dion's hosts annual recipe contest
Marian Camacho
June 03, 2019 11:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Want to win free pizza for a year? All you have to do is create a one-of-a-kind recipe using Dion's ingredients.
Dion's Pizza is hosting its annual Summer Recipe Contest and is encouraging customers and employees to enter. Winning prize packs include a variety of items and Dion's for a year.
Contestants can use any ingredients offered at Dion's locations including dressings, dough, baguettes, pizza kits, cookies, brownies, tea, lemonade, pizza toppings and more.
The contest starts today, Jun. 3, and runs through Aug. 11.
To enter, submit the recipe here.
