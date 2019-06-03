Dion's hosts annual recipe contest | KOB 4
Advertisement

Dion's hosts annual recipe contest

Dion's hosts annual recipe contest

Marian Camacho
June 03, 2019 11:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Want to win free pizza for a year? All you have to do is create a one-of-a-kind recipe using Dion's ingredients.

Advertisement

Dion's Pizza is hosting its annual Summer Recipe Contest and is encouraging customers and employees to enter. Winning prize packs include a variety of items and Dion's for a year.

Contestants can use any ingredients offered at Dion's locations including dressings, dough, baguettes, pizza kits, cookies, brownies, tea, lemonade, pizza toppings and more.

The contest starts today, Jun. 3, and runs through Aug. 11.

To enter, submit the recipe here.

View complete contest rules here.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: June 03, 2019 11:21 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony McCants. He has been named as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman.
Dion's hosts annual recipe contest
Dion's hosts annual recipe contest
Lobo guard Anthony Mathis is leaving UNM
Lobo guard Anthony Mathis is leaving UNM
New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online
New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man
Edgar French
Advertisement




Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Transgender asylum seeker dies after release from immigration facility in NM
Woman's body found in resort room, warrant issued for person of interest
An arrest warrant has been issued for Anthony McCants. He has been named as a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman.
New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online
New system allows New Mexicans to resolve debt, money due lawsuits online
Silver Alert issued for Albuquerque man
Edgar French
Lobo guard Anthony Mathis is leaving UNM
Lobo guard Anthony Mathis is leaving UNM