Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 30, 2021 10:48 PM
Created: November 30, 2021 10:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dion's is launching a new "sister brand" to its pizza restaurants.
Albuquerque Business First reports the first Tula's Kitchen will open in the summer of 2022.
It will have a modern-casual feel, with a large patio and outdoor fire pit.
The menu will feature "craveable classics" like grilled sandwiches, green chile mac n cheese, and of course, Dion's ranch dressing.
