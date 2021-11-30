Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022 | KOB 4
Dion's set to open new restaurant in 2022

Updated: November 30, 2021 10:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dion's is launching a new "sister brand" to its pizza restaurants.

Albuquerque Business First reports the first Tula's Kitchen will open in the summer of 2022.

It will have a modern-casual feel, with a large patio and outdoor fire pit.

The menu will feature "craveable classics" like grilled sandwiches, green chile mac n cheese, and of course, Dion's ranch dressing.


