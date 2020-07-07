Dion's to open location inside UNM's Student Union Building

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dion's Pizza is planning to open a new location inside the University of New Mexico's Student Union Building this fall.
“Dion’s is excited to become part of the campus, and we look forward to serving the UNM community,” Dion's CEO Mark Herman, a UNM alumnus, said. “We’re thrilled to fuel students, faculty, and staff who grew up with Dion’s as well as introduce newcomers to our pizza and famous ranch dressing. Much like our stand for Isotopes games and United matches, this location is a unique way to bring Dion’s into a special environment.”
The location will be near the south entrance to the SUB.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring a community favorite to campus,” UNM Food Operations Manager Amanda Gerard said. “Our students, faculty, and staff have suggested that we add Dion’s to our portfolio in feedback loops and focus groups for years. It’s an exciting opportunity for UNM Food and Dion’s to partner in delivering more great food options to the UNM community.”
The menu will offer slices, pizzas, chef and Greek salads, drinks, dressings and desserts. The full Dion's menu and catering options will also be available for events on campus.
Dion's plans for this location to be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The location will be closed on weekends.
