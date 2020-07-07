Dion's to open location inside UNM's Student Union Building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dion's Pizza is planning to open a new location inside the University of New Mexico's Student Union Building this fall.

“Dion’s is excited to become part of the campus, and we look forward to serving the UNM community,” Dion's CEO Mark Herman, a UNM alumnus, said. “We’re thrilled to fuel students, faculty, and staff who grew up with Dion’s as well as introduce newcomers to our pizza and famous ranch dressing. Much like our stand for Isotopes games and United matches, this location is a unique way to bring Dion’s into a special environment.”