Dirty Bourbon plans to reopen in June

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 06, 2021 12:26 PM
Created: May 06, 2021 09:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Dirty Bourbon is getting ready to open its doors again in northeast Albuquerque.
The grand reopening will be on Thursday, June 3 with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Live music will return that Saturday, June 5.
There will be no table reservations — just first come, first served.
However, as many New Mexicans celebrate their counties moving into the Turquoise level of restrictions, dancing at a club is still not allowed at this time.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company