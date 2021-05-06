Dirty Bourbon plans to reopen in June | KOB 4
Dirty Bourbon plans to reopen in June

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 06, 2021 12:26 PM
Created: May 06, 2021 09:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Dirty Bourbon is getting ready to open its doors again in northeast Albuquerque.

The grand reopening will be on Thursday, June 3 with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Live music will return that Saturday, June 5.

There will be no table reservations — just first come, first served.

However, as many New Mexicans celebrate their counties moving into the Turquoise level of restrictions, dancing at a club is still not allowed at this time.


