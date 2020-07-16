Disney Parks executive to take CEO role at Virgin Galactic | KOB 4
Disney Parks executive to take CEO role at Virgin Galactic

The Associated Press
Updated: July 16, 2020 06:36 AM
Created: July 16, 2020 06:33 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney Parks International President Michael Colglazier has been appointed chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic as the space tourism company prepares for commercial service.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson said Wednesday that Colglazier's career at one of the world’s leading customer experience brands is a natural fit.

Current CEO George Whitesides will become chief space officer and focus on future business opportunities, including point-to-point hypersonic travel and orbital space travel.

Virgin Galactic is currently in a flight test program aimed at launching paying customers on suborbital flights into the lower reaches of space over New Mexico.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

