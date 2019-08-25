Dispute between neighbors leads to deadly shooting | KOB 4
Dispute between neighbors leads to deadly shooting

Joshua Panas
August 25, 2019 10:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.

Police said a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Saturday night. 

One man was taken to a local hospital, where police said he died. 

The alleged shooter, who is also male, was taken into custody, according to police. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: August 25, 2019 10:53 AM
Created: August 25, 2019 10:48 AM

