Dispute between neighbors leads to deadly shooting
Joshua Panas
August 25, 2019 10:53 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Albuquerque.
Police said a dispute between neighbors led to a shooting Saturday night.
One man was taken to a local hospital, where police said he died.
The alleged shooter, who is also male, was taken into custody, according to police.
