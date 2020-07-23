Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque

Patrick Hayes
Created: July 23, 2020 05:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A dispute over a mask may have led to a deadly shooting in southwest Albuquerque.

Deputies from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office were first to the scene Tuesday near Bridge and Coors.

According to their report, they were dispatched to an auto shop. The owner of the shop told investigators a man came in wanting air for his tire.

The report says the owner was willing to help, but required the man to wear a mask.

The report goes on to say that the customer became "extremely irate" and crashed into the owner's son's vehicle and then charged at the owner with his vehicle.

While searching for that man, deputies got a call from another call from the owner. He told authorities that his son shot the man.

When deputies arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

The suspect died. Another man, not the son, was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating. 


