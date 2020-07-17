Dispute over meth pipe appears to have led to man's death

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 17, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 03:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two suspects were charged Friday with the murder of 29-year-old Nickolas Tenorio.
Jesslyn Mares, 19 and Kanelynn Pouges, 25, appeared in court Friday.
According to court documents, the two were staying here at the Amberly Suites Motel when they met Tenorio.
Sunday police discovered Tenorio with gunshot wounds in this grassy area across the street from the motel.
Witnesses interviewed by police all reported seeing a white Cadillac flee the area after hearing multiple gunshots.
Police found that Cadillac days later at the same motel.
They arrested Pouges and Mares inside the vehicle. Police said they found the murder weapon next to them.
Pouges admitted to police that Tenorio was shot after they used meth together. Pouges apparently thought Tenorio took his pipe.
Pouges and Mares will remain in jail ahead of a pretrial detention hearing.
