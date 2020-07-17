Dispute over meth pipe appears to have led to man's death

Witnesses interviewed by police all reported seeing a white Cadillac flee the area after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found that Cadillac days later at the same motel.

They arrested Pouges and Mares inside the vehicle. Police said they found the murder weapon next to them.

Pouges admitted to police that Tenorio was shot after they used meth together. Pouges apparently thought Tenorio took his pipe.

Pouges and Mares will remain in jail ahead of a pretrial detention hearing.

