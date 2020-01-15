Disruptive passenger forces American Airlines flight to be diverted to Albuquerque | KOB 4
Disruptive passenger forces American Airlines flight to be diverted to Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 15, 2020 04:38 PM
Created: January 15, 2020 04:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted to Albuquerque Wednesday. 

The emergency landing was prompted by a "disruptive passenger," according to a spokesperson for American Airlines.

A person on the plane tweeted that the passenger struck a flight attendant, took his pants off and kicked seats.

The flight was met by law enforcement when it landed around 3 p.m. 

Authorities have not said what, if any, charges the passenger would face. 


