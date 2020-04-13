Distance learning officially begins for APS students | KOB 4
Distance learning officially begins for APS students

Patrick Hayes
Updated: April 13, 2020 05:51 PM
Created: April 13, 2020 05:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque Public Schools officially began distance learning Monday.

Part of the new learning plan includes office hours for teachers, so families can get extra help or address technical issues.

"I think you’ll see a lot of instances where students are actually the teachers in terms of the connectivity, and they’ll be helping parents but if there are issues," said Monica Armenta, APS spokesperson. "Teachers are available to help and the things they can’t help with we do have an IT department, and we’ll do our best to address.”

Under the district’s plans, students in kindergarten through eighth grade will receive a pass or fail grade.

High school students including seniors will keep the grade they earned at the end of their seventh semester.

As for what happens next school year, Armenta said discussions are underway.

"No one knows what’s happens next," she said. "We don’t know if the stay-at-home order will be extended, and there’s also the issue now, really questioning how parents will feel even once that order is lifted.”
 


