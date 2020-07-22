Distance learning poses challenges for Latino families in New Mexico | KOB 4
Distance learning poses challenges for Latino families in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
Updated: July 22, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: July 22, 2020 08:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Distance learning has quickly become the “new normal” in schools, but some Latino families in New Mexico are worried that the lack of available digital tools will impact their child’s success.

On Wednesday, immigration and child advocates released a poll that revealed 65 percent of Latino families report that it is difficult to help with online schooling because they are not familiar with the class subjects. Another 33 percent of Latino families said they don’t have internet access at home.

About 60 percent of children living in New Mexico are Hispanic.

"So thinking about doing online education when a sizable segment of our state's population doesn't have the mechanism to do that is a pretty gaping challenge,” said Dr. Gabriel Sanchez, principal at Latino Decisions.

Another issue is the lack of student laptops available.

"Even if you do have a computer, which, fortunately, a sizable segment of the population either has one or was able to get a loaner from the school district, a lot of those folks indicated that the software wasn't compatible with that computer to actually do what the schools are asking them to do in the context of home school,” Sanchez said.

KOB 4 reached out to Rep. Javier Martinez (D-Bernalillo) to ask who should be in charge of paying for the technology.

"In many ways, this is a function of government, and if we as governments have decided that schools, physically, will remain close and we'll rely on technology to fulfill our constitutional duty to our children, then we have to step up and make those services available,” he said.

While the study does list several concerns about online learning, officials said a majority of families think the school districts are doing a good job in dealing with the virus.


