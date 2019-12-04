District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Officers with the Rio Rancho Police Department will be at Rio Rancho Middle School on Wednesday. Police had received a report of a social media threat that was made against the middle school via Snapchat.

In a message that was sent out to parents, Rio Rancho Public Schools detailed how immediate action was taken to determine the validity of the threat. The RRPS security department and RRPD worked together to address the threat and found there was no safety concern for the students.