District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School

District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 04, 2019 09:47 AM
Created: December 04, 2019 09:41 AM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Officers with the Rio Rancho Police Department will be at Rio Rancho Middle School on Wednesday. Police had received a report of a social media threat that was made against the middle school via Snapchat. 

In a message that was sent out to parents, Rio Rancho Public Schools detailed how immediate action was taken to determine the validity of the threat. The RRPS security department and RRPD worked together to address the threat and found there was no safety concern for the students. 

Advertisement

Officers will be at the middle school throughout the day to help ease any anxiety. 

RRPS asks parents to remind students that threats related to campus safety will not be tolerated. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
Family loses everything in house fire
Family loses everything in house fire
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
Man takes plea deal in case of alleged child abuse
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
Coyote killing legislation threatens farmer's rare breed of sheep
Coyote killing legislation threatens farmer's rare breed of sheep
Advertisement


Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail
Video shows how an inmate escaped from a New Mexico jail
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque
District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School
District addresses social media threat against Rio Rancho Middle School
ABQ BioPark welcomes two new mountain lions
ABQ BioPark welcomes two new mountain lions
AIMS seeks judges for 13th annual Science Expo
AIMS seeks judges for 13th annual Science Expo