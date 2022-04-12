District attorney asks court for quick ruling against New Mexico Civil Guard

Provance was so combative, the district attorney said Tuesday, that he’s filed a motion for a default judgment against the New Mexico Civil Guard. Such a decision would end the suit and effectively bar the group from acting as it has in the past.

"It's a pretty extreme outcome, I will say, but it's warranted under the circumstances, given the extreme conduct that was demonstrated," said Torrez in an interview with KOB 4. He said the group has repeatedly thumbed its nose at the legal process as the suit moves forward. He also noted some degree of irony that the Civil Guard refused to respect the laws it claimed to uphold under the United States Constitution.

Attorney Mark Baker, who conducted the deposition, called it a troubling reminder of why it’s dangerous to let private citizens act in a police or military capacity.

"Say your full name and spell your last name for the record," began Baker in a recording of the deposition.

"No comment,” said Provance.

"You're declining to identify yourself on the record?"

"Yes."

"On what basis?"

"Fifth Amendment right," said Provance, taking from his coat a copy of the Declaration of Independence, a book by Arizona conspiracy theorist Milton William Cooper, and a piece of folded brown paper.

Provance refused to describe the collection as anything more than “personal documents,” but handed them to Baker when he asked.



"So one is a torn piece of what looks like maybe a paper bag and has a picture of what looks like the devil and Georgetown Law and people inside in flames. Is that right?" asked Baker, who is working with a group at Georgetown University that provides legal expertise on illegal militias.



“No,” said Provance. “The devil's in flames."

The second drawing depicted Provance in a sexual act with a character labeled “Your Mom.”

"What relevance does this have to the deposition today?" Baker asked.

"It was to make me smile when I had to look at you,” replied Provance.

Along with Baker and the team of experts, Torrez has been looking for documents that show the membership, history and organization of the group. Provance claimed he destroyed all such evidence in a fit of anger after he and the group parted ways, but before he’d learned of an order to preserve the material for potential legal action.

“(I) shredded and burned all membership files. I shredded and burned anything regarding the structure of the New Mexico Civil Guard. I also poured bleach on the hard drive from my laptop and then burned it," said Provance in the interview.

After refusing to answer several more questions, Provance unclipped his microphone from his sportcoat and walked out. His attorney, Paul Kennedy, did not return a phone call from KOB 4.