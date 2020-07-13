District attorney files lawsuit against NM Civil Guard

The 39-page civil lawsuit names more than a dozen members of the group - pointing out one is a member of the "Proud Boys," a designated hate group. Another has a tattoo of a swastika, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims the group's "presence fostered and encouraged violence by counter-protestors." It specifically mentions Steven Baca, who is accused of shooting someone at a protest of a Juan de Oñate statue, and is not affiliated with the group.

Torrez says they group still has the right to assemble, and still has the right to own guns and open carry in New Mexico.

However, he said they don't have the right to act as police.

"You don't have the right to act as an unlicensed and unlawful militia group," Torrez said.

Torrez said the lawsuit is the first-of-its-kind in country. His office teamed up with a legal group out of Georgetown that helped with ligation after the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally turned deadly.

The New Mexico Civil Guard responded to the lawsuit on Facebook:

The Governor is again falsely accusing the NMCG, and threatening charges. She could not label us as racists and terrorists or tie us to the shooter who none of us knew and is now trying another tactic.

She is trying to deflect from the fact that on her watch and Mayor Keller’s police were told to stand down and a man was shot. More individuals would have been hurt if we had not been there to do what APD wanted to do but the mayor and deputy chief ordered them not to. By ordering police to let protesters tear down statues and destroy property they made that situation violent if one cruiser would have been there there would have been no blood on the streets that day.