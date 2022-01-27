District attorney responds to LFC report on rebuttable presumption

This week, Torrez released a memo of his own, accusing the authors of the Legislative Finance Committee of using third-party, erroneous data.

"It's inaccurate is the bottom line," Torrez said. "The truth is we convict nearly 83% of defendants charged with felonies in our jurisdiction."

Torrez believes the LFC's memo casts Albuquerque's crime problem, in part, on police and prosecutors. His memo stated, "The criticism of the police and prosecutors is based on misinformation that is the product of incomplete data."

"For the past seven years, police and prosecutors have repeatedly warned policymakers in Santa Fe and policymakers in the judiciary not to engage in specific changes to the system that we thought would be detrimental to public policy and public safety," Torrez said. "We urged them not to create a revolving door for criminals and that was ignored. What police and prosecutors have a problem with is they are now the scapegoat."

HB 5 is currently stalled in a House committee, but it's very possible it can get called back up and voted on as early as Friday. If passed, it would move to its next House committee.

