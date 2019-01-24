District court judge arrested for DWI
Christina Rodriguez
January 24, 2019 12:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A district court judge, Deborah Walker, was arrested Thursday night for DWI.
Walker was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. after failing field sobriety tests.
Officers were called to the scene in response to a car crash on Candelaria Rd. east of Rio Grande Blvd.
Walker was one of the drivers involved in the crash. Officers asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages and she stated she had not. Officers proceeded with field sobriety tests, which she failed.
Walker was booked for DWI and failure to keep a proper lookout.
She has been with the Second Judicial District Court since 1993, and was appointed and elected as a Family Court Judge in 1997.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 24, 2019 12:21 PM
Created: January 24, 2019 11:53 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved