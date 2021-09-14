District Court judge upholds denial of Gonzales public financing

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 14, 2021 12:02 PM
Created: September 14, 2021 12:00 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – First Judicial District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid on Tuesday upheld the City Clerk's decision to deny public financing to Sheriff Manny Gonzales.
Biedscheid made the ruling during an emergency hearing held after the state Supreme Court denied Gonzales' petition. Gonzales petitioned the Court after the City Clerk on Sept. 2 denied him public financing.
Judge Biedschied on Aug. 27 overturned the City Clerk's decision to deny Gonzales public financing in July, after Gonzales appealed the clerk's decision. The judge ordered the clerk should give Gonzales a formal hearing to address the fraud and forgery claims.
The City Clerk, again, denied public financing to Gonzales, who then filed a petition with the state Supreme Court.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company