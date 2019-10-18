DIY Danielle: How to take pumpkin carving to the next level | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Danielle: How to take pumpkin carving to the next level

Danielle Todesco
October 18, 2019 08:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's pumpkin time! When Danielle Todesco carves pumpkins, it's all about the tools. 

Advertisement

In this week's DIY Danielle, she tries three different ways to decorate pumpkins... and how to take pumpkin carving to the next level.

Watch the video above to see the process. 

Credits

Danielle Todesco


Updated: October 18, 2019 08:06 AM
Created: October 18, 2019 07:46 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Vandal caught on camera spray painting profanities on truck
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Advertisement



Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
Police investigate former football coach for possible embezzlement
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
Massive LANL rotor will travel across New Mexico
O'Keeffe Museum wins grant for 'Spring' conservation
O'Keeffe Museum wins grant for 'Spring' conservation
Nursing residency program to tackle rural health care needs
Nursing residency program to tackle rural health care needs