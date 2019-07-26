DIY Danielle: Creating an 'Angel Flight' propeller for auction
Marian Camacho
July 26, 2019 10:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this DIY Danielle she's taking on a project for a good cause.
Angel Flight is a nonprofit that helps people in need. Their volunteer pilots fly people to get critical medical treatment.
One of the ways the nonprofit gains funding is through a benefit auction selling off one-of-a-kind propellers.
Danielle is taking on the cause, creating a propeller with a U.S.A. theme. Her propeller, along with many others, will go to auction Nov. 2 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 4 to 7 p.m.
