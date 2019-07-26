DIY Danielle: Creating an 'Angel Flight' propeller for auction | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Danielle: Creating an 'Angel Flight' propeller for auction

Marian Camacho
July 26, 2019 10:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In this DIY Danielle she's taking on a project for a good cause.

Advertisement

Angel Flight is a nonprofit that helps people in need. Their volunteer pilots fly people to get critical medical treatment. 

One of the ways the nonprofit gains funding is through a benefit auction selling off one-of-a-kind propellers.

Danielle is taking on the cause, creating a propeller with a U.S.A. theme. Her propeller, along with many others, will go to auction Nov. 2 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center from 4 to 7 p.m.

Watch the full video for more.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: July 26, 2019 10:03 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Advertisement




Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Deadly crash closes portion of Route 66 near Albuquerque
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Thousands wait out storm to see country music star Jason Aldean perform
Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
Roswell prepares to pay final respects to fallen firefighter
UNM researchers hope study reveals secret to longer life
UNM researchers hope study reveals secret to longer life
DIY Danielle: Creating an 'Angel Flight' propeller for auction
DIY Danielle: Creating an 'Angel Flight' propeller for auction