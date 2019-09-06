DIY Danielle: Filing cabinet face-off | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Filing cabinet face-off

Danielle Todesco
September 06, 2019 07:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's DIY Danielle, it's a filing cabinet face-off with the one and only Tessa Mentus. 

Danielle and Tessa both had some filing cabinets that looked pretty sad. They decided to compete to see whose DIY skills reign supreme.  

Watch the video above to see the transformations. 

Updated: September 06, 2019 07:55 AM
Created: September 06, 2019 07:44 AM

