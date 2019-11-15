DIY Danielle: Fire safety tips with Albuquerque Fire Rescue

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle Todesco teamed up with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to show some easy ways to step up your home's fire safety.

David Meyers with the Albuquerque Fire Marshal's Office helped Danielle to install smoke detectors, set up an escape ladder for a two-story home, and clean out some dryer vents.