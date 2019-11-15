DIY Danielle: Fire safety tips with Albuquerque Fire Rescue | KOB 4
DIY Danielle: Fire safety tips with Albuquerque Fire Rescue

Danielle Todesco
Updated: November 15, 2019 09:05 AM
Created: November 15, 2019 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle Todesco teamed up with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to show some easy ways to step up your home's fire safety.

David Meyers with the Albuquerque Fire Marshal's Office helped Danielle to install smoke detectors, set up an escape ladder for a two-story home, and clean out some dryer vents.

Watch the video above to see the process. 


