DIY Danielle: Making your own holiday centerpiece

Danielle Todesco
Updated: December 06, 2019 07:46 AM
Created: December 06, 2019 07:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle Todesco has got some crafty ways for you to make your own holiday wreaths.

Debbie Torres, the lead decorator at the Festival of Trees, helped Danielle to make some statement holiday centerpieces. The 12th annual Festival of Trees will be at the Albuquerque Convention Center this weekend, featuring dozens and dozens of trees and more than 250 wreaths on display. 

Watch the video above to see the wreath-making process. 


