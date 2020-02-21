DIY Friday with Danielle: Crafting with Hammer & Stain ABQ

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DIY projects can be tough if you don't have all the right tools.
In this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle Todesco got some help from a local businesswoman and DIY pro. Rhonda Mendez owns Hammer and Stain Albuquerque, a wood and paint studio that does the hard part for you – and provides all the supplies you might need.
To check out their workshop schedule, click here.
Watch the video above to see an example of one of the projects.
