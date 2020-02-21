DIY Friday with Danielle: Crafting with Hammer & Stain ABQ | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Friday with Danielle: Crafting with Hammer & Stain ABQ

Danielle Todesco
Created: February 21, 2020 07:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DIY projects can be tough if you don't have all the right tools. 

In this week's DIY Danielle, Danielle Todesco got some help from a local businesswoman and DIY pro. Rhonda Mendez owns Hammer and Stain Albuquerque, a wood and paint studio that does the hard part for you – and provides all the supplies you might need. 

Advertisement

To check out their workshop schedule, click here.

Watch the video above to see an example of one of the projects. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
Albuquerque neighborhood believes teens are behind vandalism
Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Crime at Albuquerque hotels concerning visitors, business leaders
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Advertisement


Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
Remodel costs of Bernalillo County's new headquarters balloons to $54 million
New Mexico House Republicans say they see path to majority
New Mexico Rep. Jane E. Powdrell-Culbert, R-Corrales, speaks after the end of the New Mexico Legislative Session in Santa Fe, N.M. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. New Mexico Democratic legislators forged a budget agreement Thursday that increases annual spending on government programs and school districts more than a half-billion dollars over GOP objections.
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Viral couple out thousands of dollars after wedding venue abruptly shuts down
Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico
Out-of-state applicants increase at University of New Mexico
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized
Memorial for slain APD officer vandalized