DIY Friday with Danielle: Creating an at-home classroom

Danielle Todesco
Updated: August 07, 2020 08:32 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 06:29 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she is figuring out how to get kids ready for school... at home.
Since in-person learning at New Mexico public schools will be delayed at least through Labor Day, Danielle Todesco got some advice from APS teachers on the best tips to set up your kids home school space.
Watch the video above to see the best ways to prepare for the online school year.
We want to see your home classroom setup, so share your pics on the Facebook post below!
