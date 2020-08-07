DIY Friday with Danielle: Creating an at-home classroom | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Friday with Danielle: Creating an at-home classroom

Danielle Todesco
Updated: August 07, 2020 08:32 AM
Created: August 07, 2020 06:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she is figuring out how to get kids ready for school... at home. 

Since in-person learning at New Mexico public schools will be delayed at least through Labor Day, Danielle Todesco got some advice from APS teachers on the best tips to set up your kids home school space. 

Advertisement

Watch the video above to see the best ways to prepare for the online school year. 

We want to see your home classroom setup, so share your pics on the Facebook post below! 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Thieves back car into Rio Rancho gun shop, steal firearms
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Advertisement


Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
Police investigate homicide at park in SE Albuquerque
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
APD investigates fatal West Side crash
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Fire reported at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to offer online classes
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins
Man charged with murder is also accused of beating woman, causing her to miscarry twins