DIY Friday with Danielle: Decorating your front door
DIY Friday with Danielle: Decorating your front door

Danielle Todesco
Created: March 20, 2020 08:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Looking for things to keep yourself busy while at home? 

Last time on DIY Friday with Danielle, she painted her front door. If you already have the paint, that's a good project to do now. 

Now, Danielle is showing off what she made to hang on that door, but — this was before COVID-19 shut everything down, so now you should get the supplies online if you don't have them at home. Don't go out shopping for this! If you also can't get the supplies online, just put this project in your back pocket for now. 

The total cost of the project was about $25, and even cheaper if you already have the paint. 


