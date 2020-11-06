DIY Friday with Danielle: Fire safety tips with Albuquerque Fire Rescue | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

DIY Friday with Danielle: Fire safety tips with Albuquerque Fire Rescue

Danielle Todesco
Created: November 06, 2020 07:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, we look back at when Danielle Todesco teamed up with Albuquerque Fire Rescue to show some easy ways to step up your home's fire safety.

David Meyers with the Albuquerque Fire Marshal's Office helped Danielle to install smoke detectors, set up an escape ladder for a two-story home, and clean out some dryer vents.

Advertisement

Watch the video above to see the process. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 862 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police locate two missing siblings
From left to right: Lacy Clark, Amiliano Cordova, Alena Cordova
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread
Navajo Nation warns of ‘uncontrolled’ COVID-19 spread
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Man arrested for DWI crash that killed Kirtland AFB airman
Advertisement


UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan
UNM professor says presidential vote count going according to plan
Democratic-led Legislature begins redistricting process
Democratic-led Legislature begins redistricting process
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse
Trump, Republicans launch legal challenges to vote count
Trump, Republicans launch legal challenges to vote count
Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death
Friends honor the memory of Nahje Flowers to mark 1 year since his death